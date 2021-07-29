Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 449 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1,899.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 82,909 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

