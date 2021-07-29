Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,736. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

