Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 288,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 263,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.