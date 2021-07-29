AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 263.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 in the last ninety days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

