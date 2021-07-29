13,828 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $926,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,059,296. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -253.49 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.65. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

