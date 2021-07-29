Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 244533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

