Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.32

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.32 and last traded at $124.14, with a volume of 2558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Get Xylem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Xylem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.