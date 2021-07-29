Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $94.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Glaukos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GKOS opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

