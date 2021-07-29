JMP Securities Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.