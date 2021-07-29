Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,246 shares of company stock worth $22,662,052 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

