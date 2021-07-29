Borge Hald Sells 8,399 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at $51,418,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00.
Shares of MDLA opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
