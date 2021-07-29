Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.