Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

