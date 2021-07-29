Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 3.8%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.87. 3,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,340,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.