Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teck Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 319,957 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

