Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 7,682 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

