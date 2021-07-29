Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

