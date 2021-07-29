NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $148.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of NTES opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

