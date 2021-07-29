Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 230 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.22 ($2.93).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 176.58 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.21. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

