ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $10.25 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.