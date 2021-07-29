Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

