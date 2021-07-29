Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Unum Group worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after buying an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

