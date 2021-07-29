Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,916 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Health were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magellan Health by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Magellan Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.