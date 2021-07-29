Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 135.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

