Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,173 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1,422.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.