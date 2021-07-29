Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.09. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,299,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 114,609 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.23 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

