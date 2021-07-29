$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.96. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $331.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $335.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.