Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

