ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 3,671 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

WISH stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

