IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $173,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $173,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRadimed stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $425.01 million, a P/E ratio of 431.55 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

