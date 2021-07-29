PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi Sells 582 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

