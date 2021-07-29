PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi Sells 582 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.