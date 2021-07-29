$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.69. Polaris posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $128.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.