Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.