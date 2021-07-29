BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 155.8% in July

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.