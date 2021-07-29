$0.66 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.