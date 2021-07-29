Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,930 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $111,765.86.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 234.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

