Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

