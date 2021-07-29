Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.11 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

