$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

