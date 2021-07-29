Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. DexCom reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.80.

DXCM opened at $459.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $463.22.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

