SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

