Kering’s (PPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

