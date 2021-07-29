Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

