Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.
NVS stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.