Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80. Kering has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

