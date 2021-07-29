Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $697.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $697.50 and last traded at $696.81, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.56.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.76. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
