Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $697.50

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $697.50 and last traded at $696.81, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.76. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.