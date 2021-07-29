Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $91.84 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.81.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
