Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $91.84 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.81.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

