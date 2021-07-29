Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 19,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,594,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several analysts have commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

