Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish Sells 12,024 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

