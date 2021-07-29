Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $21,632.68 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $21,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $21,267.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.