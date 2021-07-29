Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $131,000 in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,552,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

